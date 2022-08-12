FBI Informants Involved In Whitmer Kidnapping Debacle Allegedly Smoked Weed, Shared Hotel Room With Accused Plotter

FBI informants in the case of the alleged 2020 plot to kidnap Democratic Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer purportedly shared a hotel room and smoking weed with a target, the Detroit Free Press reported.

Adam Fox and Barry Croft Jr. are undergoing retrial on charges of planning to kidnap Whitmer from her vacation home in 2020 in response to her COVID-19 restrictions. They and two others were originally acquitted in April, with their defense arguing the FBI entrapped them, The Associated Press reported.

Defense lawyer Joshua Blanchard cross-examined FBI Special Agent Christopher Long on Friday as part of the retrial, according to the Detroit Free Press. FBI informants Jenny Plunk and Croft allegedly shared a hotel room in July 2020, Long confirmed to Blanchard, according to the Detroit Free Press. Blanchard also alleged Plunk and informant Steve Robeson smoked weed with Croft. (RELATED: ‘She Was Punished’: Fox News Contributors Get Into Shouting Match Over FBI’s Treatment Of Trump Versus Hillary Clinton)

FBI Special Agent Mark Schweers had said in the first trial that FBI sources outnumbered alleged kidnapping plotters at some meetings with them, according to Fox 17 West Michigan.

Holy Moly–tuning in to Whitmer trial. FBI agent handling one of the informants admitted a female FBI informant slept in the same hotel room and same bed as Barry Croft, the informant’s target. This was related to a training exercise in Wisconsin hosted by another FBI informant. — Julie Kelly (@julie_kelly2) August 12, 2022