‘Inaccuracies’: Florida School Investigates Teacher’s Claims About MLK Poster Being Removed From Classroom

Escambia County public school concluded its investigation on teacher Michael James after he resigned stating photos of Harriet Tubman and Martin Luther King Jr. were removed from his classroom.

“The Behavior Analyst informed Mr. James the bulletin board directly behind his teaching area needed to be dedicated to state-required curricular materials he would need to engage this specific group of students in their daily learning and development activities, as they were seated at his teaching table with him,” the district statement obtained by the Daily Caller News Foundation said.

James says he knew some students would not be able to read the posters but intended to read and teach the students about the pictured leaders.

A Florida school district’s investigation concluded that a teacher’s claims about photos of Martin Luther King Jr. and Harriet Tubman being removed from his classroom because they weren’t “age appropriate,” were “inaccurate,” according to the district statement obtained by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Michael James of Escambia County public school, in Pensacola, Florida, resigned from the school Aug. 8 claiming a district employee had allegedly removed photos of Martin Luther King Jr., Harriet Tubman, Colin Powell and George Washington Carver from his classroom bulletin board. The district’s Equal Educational Opportunity Title IX Compliance Office concluded its investigation into the incident on Thursday, stating the photos were removed because the text accompanying them were “too complex” for James’ students.

“We’d like to clear up some inaccuracies in the claims made by our former employee, Mr. Michael James,” the district said in a statement obtained by the DCNF.

A “board certified behavior analyst” and a “behavior coach” assisted James with setting up his classroom for a group of four to six Autism Spectrum Disorder students on Aug. 8, the district statement provided to the DCNF said. James needed assistance arranging his room to make it more “academically sound for his teaching assignment,” which the district employees helped with. (RELATED: Biden Admin Investigates University Of Utah Doctoral Program That’s Just For Black Students)

James decorated his board with photos of black inspirational leaders because a majority of his students are black. A photo of former President Barack Obama was placed on James’ desk.