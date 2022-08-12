Former CIA Director Appears To Suggest Trump Be Executed Over Nuclear Documents

A former Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) director and an MSNBC contributor appeared to suggest late Thursday that former President Donald Trump be executed over nuclear documents.

MSNBC contributor Michael Beschloss tweeted a photograph of Julius and Ethel Rosenberg, two Americans who were convicted of conspiring to hand over U.S. atomic secrets to the Soviet Union and were executed in 1953, according to History. The tweet read, “Rosenbergs were convicted for giving U.S. nuclear secrets to Moscow, and were executed in June 1953.”

“Sounds about right,” former CIA director and four-star Air Force General Michael Hayden responded in a quote tweet.

Sounds about right. https://t.co/hJCjxhN2BQ — Gen Michael Hayden (@GenMhayden) August 12, 2022

The post followed reports that Trump held onto nuclear documents in his private residence, Mar-a-Lago. The Washington Post reporter Shane Harris first broke the story about the alleged nuclear documents taken to Mar-a-Lago from the White House when Trump left office. The report lacked specific details on these nuclear documents other than reporting that the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) sought them in the Monday raid on the former president’s home. Harris did not delve into any details regarding the alleged nuclear document in an interview with CNN Friday.