‘Promote Politics On Your Own Time’: Parents In Arizona Unveil ‘School Board Expectations’ List For New School Year

An Arizona school district sent children home with a “Classroom Expectations” sheet, which then prompted parents to submit their expectations for the school board at an Aug. 10 meeting, one mother told the Daily Caller.

Jennifer Alvey, speaking on behalf of nearly 2,000 parents, told the Chandler Unified School District (CUSD) governing board during a Wednesday meeting that parents crafted a “School Board Expectations” list for the upcoming school year. The school board expectations sheet is a riff on a “Classroom Expectations” sheet that parents receive each year to help their kids “succeed in the classroom.”

Alvey provided the board with a two-week notice to announce that it intends to abide by the expectations, or offer suggestions and amendments.

“Should CUSD leadership not communicate further with me on this issue, then I and my fellow parents will assume that all these standards are agreeable to CUSD — and will also see a breach of trust happening from the district, should they be broken,” Alvey said.

