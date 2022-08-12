REPORT: Disgraced Artist R. Kelly Will Become A Father Again While In Jail

R. Kelly will reportedly become a father again after his fiancée Joycelyn Savage revealed she is pregnant with his child.
Savage, 26, made the bombshell claim in her new book, “Love and Joy of Robert,” which is an 11-page tell-all set to be released Friday on Amazon, according to the New York Post. Savage alleges she found out she was pregnant months after Kelly was sentenced to 30 years in prison for racketeering and sex trafficking.
R. Kelly’s fiancée and alleged victim Joycelyn Savage claims she’s pregnant with his kid in her new book. https://t.co/K0MaX72sxb
— TMZ (@TMZ) August 12, 2022
Kelly reportedly mailed an engagement ring to Savage the day after his sentencing. “Months later, I began expecting severe morning sickness and was unsure what was wrong with my body,” Savage writes in her short book, according to the NY Post. “I thought I had contracted COVID-19, but the most amazing news of all was that I was expecting,” she adds.
“It was a happy day but an incomplete time in my life,” Savage notes. She went on to say she is “grateful to God” for giving her “the most precious gift.” Savage will not have Kelly by her side to raise their child, since he is set to remain incarcerated until their child is a full-grown adult. “Robert is extremely excited about the news that I am having a baby and feels sad that Robert will not be able to be here with us,” Savage said, according to the NY Post.
Savage told the NY Post that the only image Kelly agreed to clear for publication in her new tell-all was the ultrasound photo. (RELATED: REPORT: Here’s What Life Will Look Like After Prison For Sex Offender R. Kelly)
R. Kelly’s fianceé Joycelyn Savage pregnant by disgraced singer: jaw-dropping tell-all https://t.co/Hj2vfzMOBr pic.twitter.com/mP4yuV5Akz
— New York Post (@nypost) August 12, 2022
“Yes, Robert approved the book and his team has read it through. I wanted pictures of us at concerts, at his house, and lying down together. I told them I wanted exactly what happened,” Savage said. “However, there were moments I didn’t include in this book because I wanted to have a happy ending and story with Robert,” Savage said, according to The New York Post.
She told the outlet that she currently resides in one of Kelly’s condos and is already putting work into her next book, which she promises will “reveal a lot about him that has been tampered by the media. Many secrets.”
Savage met Kelly when she was 19 years old, and her parents have publicly declared their concerns over this relationship, the outlet noted.