REPORT: Disgraced Artist R. Kelly Will Become A Father Again While In Jail

R. Kelly will reportedly become a father again after his fiancée Joycelyn Savage revealed she is pregnant with his child.

Savage, 26, made the bombshell claim in her new book, “Love and Joy of Robert,” which is an 11-page tell-all set to be released Friday on Amazon, according to the New York Post. Savage alleges she found out she was pregnant months after Kelly was sentenced to 30 years in prison for racketeering and sex trafficking.

Kelly reportedly mailed an engagement ring to Savage the day after his sentencing. “Months later, I began expecting severe morning sickness and was unsure what was wrong with my body,” Savage writes in her short book, according to the NY Post. “I thought I had contracted COVID-19, but the most amazing news of all was that I was expecting,” she adds.

“It was a happy day but an incomplete time in my life,” Savage notes. She went on to say she is “grateful to God” for giving her “the most precious gift.” Savage will not have Kelly by her side to raise their child, since he is set to remain incarcerated until their child is a full-grown adult. “Robert is extremely excited about the news that I am having a baby and feels sad that Robert will not be able to be here with us,” Savage said, according to the NY Post.