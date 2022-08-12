‘The Entire Process Was Voluntary’: DCNF Reporter Debunks D.C. Mayor’s Claim About Migrants

A Daily Caller News Foundation reporter told Washington, D.C., talk show hosts Friday morning that migrants bussed from border states were not misled or tricked.
“They told me that the entire process was voluntary and they were offered the bus as an option if they wanted to go to the east coast, that they had no money and it like a free option and both thought it with the best way for them to get to their final destination of New York,” Jennie Taer said on the “Larry O’Connor Show.” (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Migrant Bused To DC Says Local Non-Profit Gave Her A ‘Pelosi’ Tote Bag)
“I met them at Union Station where these buses are dropping off the migrants, and they actually had arrived a few days earlier and they were staying in a shelter,” Taer continued, describing interviews conducted on Aug. 5.
D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser claimed during a July appearance on “Face The Nation? last month that migrants were being tricked into taking buses from Texas and Arizona.
LISTEN:
“Groups are getting overwhelmed by these buses that governors of Texas and Arizona are sending here full of migrants,” Bowser told host Margaret Brennan.
Taer also described the arrest of a 16-year-old who was caught with 16 pounds of fentanyl at a border crossing near El Paso, Texas.
“This is a huge amount of fentanyl, it only takes a small dose to kill someone, basically what could fit on the tip of a pencil,” Taer said. “This was enough to kill over three million people.”
Bowser did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Daily Caller News Foundation.
