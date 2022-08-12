Tulsi Gabbard Fills In For Tucker, Drops Uncomfortable Truths About The Security State

Former Democratic Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard guest hosted for Tucker Carlson’s Fox News show on Friday night to discuss the Mar-a-Lago search warrant and more.
Gabbard said in a tweet she would be covering “the Trump search warrant, Europe’s upcoming energy crisis, the Afghanistan withdrawal one year ago, and biological males competing against women in sports.”
Gabbard ripped the FBI’s raid on former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home, saying it was an escalation of the “security state” of America. (RELATED: ‘Hard To Imagine’: Tulsi Gabbard Calls Mar-A-Lago Raid A ‘Blatant Abuse Of Power’)
“The FBI’s raid on Mar-a-Lago was a major escalation of the weaponization of the security state on the American public. It’s about to get much worse, because right here before the midterms we’re seeing these entities being politicized and weaponized – now here is just one example: Twitter announced it’s rolling out their new misinformation rules to ‘protect conversation on Twitter during elections,'” Gabbard noted before bringing on a guest to discuss misinformation.
Gabbard then criticized President Joe Biden’s administration for working with Twitter and referenced the “Ministry of Truth” that was later dissolved.
Gabbard said it’s time to get “back to the basics.”
“Civil liberties, freedom and the Constitution and I think what’s so concerning to people is that we have government finding ways to try to undermine those fundamental freedoms,” Gabbard said. “The FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago earlier this week marked the beginning of a new and dangerous path for America.”