Tulsi Gabbard Fills In For Tucker, Drops Uncomfortable Truths About The Security State

Former Democratic Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard guest hosted for Tucker Carlson’s Fox News show on Friday night to discuss the Mar-a-Lago search warrant and more.

Gabbard said in a tweet she would be covering “the Trump search warrant, Europe’s upcoming energy crisis, the Afghanistan withdrawal one year ago, and biological males competing against women in sports.”

I’ll be hosting ‘Tucker Carlson Tonight’ today! Join me live at 8:00pm ET on @FoxNews — Tulsi Gabbard 🌺 (@TulsiGabbard) August 12, 2022

Join me live in 10min on @FoxNews, guest hosting for @TuckerCarlson. Covering the latest developments on the Trump search warrant, Europe’s upcoming energy crisis, the Afghanistan withdrawal one year ago, and biological males competing against women in sports. — Tulsi Gabbard 🌺 (@TulsiGabbard) August 12, 2022

Gabbard ripped the FBI’s raid on former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home, saying it was an escalation of the “security state” of America. (RELATED: ‘Hard To Imagine’: Tulsi Gabbard Calls Mar-A-Lago Raid A ‘Blatant Abuse Of Power’)