This Adorable Norwegian Walrus May Be Euthanized If People Don’t Leave Her Alone

A walrus named Freya has stolen the hearts of a Norwegian community after flopping onto boats and engaging with crowds that come to interact with her, but her popularity has robbed her of much-needed rest and put her life in danger.

This adorable walrus loves interacting with her visitors and she soaks up all the love they bestow on her. She has become quite a local celebrity, according to Insider. However, Norwegian authorities say the 1,300-pound animal is at risk of being euthanized because she may inadvertently endanger onlookers who ignore warnings not to get too close, according to Insider.

Big story in Norway this summer is a walrus we’ve named Freya has made it to our shores and is touring the country, laying around and sinking boats pic.twitter.com/rQolsxd88b — Wild Geerters (@steinkobbe) July 19, 2022

Freya’s love for sunbathing started attracting a lot of attention in July, after she climbed into leisure boats docked near Oslo to catch a few rays, according to Insider. Completely unaware of her weight, the friendly walrus nearly sank the vessels, giving onlookers a good performance that kept them coming back for more.

People flocked to the area to watch her put on a show as she belly flopped onto the boats and chased ducks around. Sadly, Freya’s cute demeanor is leading visitors to become increasingly careless. As adorable as she is, Freya may attack people if she feels threatened. Furthermore, according to a veterinarian, she is showing signs of stress and lack of sleep, which can make her behave more aggressively, Insider reported.