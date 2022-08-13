FARAHAT: Al-Qaida’s Radical Ideas Are Making A Comeback. Here’s Why

While absolutely necessary, the U.S. assassination of al-Qaida’s leader Ayman al-Zawahiri will no doubt only contribute further to the resurgence of al-Qaida and Islamic State (IS), rather than weaken them. These groups will likely coalesce into one entity under the leadership of the Taliban.

In the absence of a comprehensive strategy to counter the ideological source of these factions, the names will simply continue to change as their brutality evolves. (RELATED: BRYEN: Biden Is Stuck In The Past When It Comes To The Middle East. Here’s Why)

The current policy towards Afghanistan clears a path to another 9/11-style terrorist attack. Twenty years of ineffective counterterrorism policies culminated in the botched withdrawal from Afghanistan in 2021, but the Taliban’s renewed safe haven for jihadis is not the primary problem. The source that nourishes the world’s radical Islamic theology is the Muslim Brotherhood, which operates under different terrorist banners and uses Al-Azhar University in Cairo to provide cover for radicalization.

Afghanistan is now the command and control center for jihadism under the violent leadership of the Taliban. A recent United Nations intelligence report stated, “The international context is favorable to al-Qaeda, which intends to be recognized again as the leader of global jihad.”

The Taliban are the official public leadership of al-Qaida after al-Zawahiri officially pledged allegiance to the Taliban on more than one occasion. This oath will almost certainly be renewed with the next head of al-Qaida.