Raphael Warnock Swore Off Corporate PAC Money — But Took Thousands From PACs Funded By Big Corporations

Sen. Raphael Warnock has collected tens of thousands of dollars in campaign donations from political action committees (PAC) funded by corporations this election cycle, records show. At the same time, the Georgia Democrat has said he’s “never taken a dime of corporate PAC money” and pledged not to do so.

Warnock’s campaign took $29,600 during the first and second quarters of 2022 from Democratic leadership PACs that have in turn accepted $1.6 million from corporate-backed PACs since 2003, according to Federal Election Commission records (FEC) reviewed by the Daily Caller News Foundation. (RELATED: Mark Kelly Raked In Cash From Corporate-Backed PACs Despite Pledging To Refuse ‘Corporate PAC Money’)

“I’ve made the decision to reject corporate PAC money, so I’m fully relying on grassroots folks like you to power our reelection campaign to victory,” Warnock’s campaign wrote in a fundraising email Wednesday.

Ameripac, which is tied to Maryland Rep. Steny Hoyer, gave $5,000 to Warnock’s campaign in June, filings show. The leadership PAC has gotten $373,000 since 2003 from PACs for Google, CVS, Lockheed Martin, General Electric and Pfizer.

Green Mountain PAC, which is the leadership PAC for Vermont Sen. Patrick Leahy, donated $2,500 to the senator’s campaign in March, filings show. Leahy’s PAC has received $489,250 since 2005 from PACs for General Dynamics, Northrop Grumman, AT&T, Microsoft, Deloitte, Lockheed Martin, Google, Comcast and Pfizer, records show.