Editorial

Jets Quarterback Zach Wilson Tears Right Knee, Will Undergo Surgery

Jan 9, 2022; Orchard Park, New York, USA; New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson (2) passes the ball against the Buffalo Bills during the first half at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

Seth Roy Contributor
Font Size:

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson injured his right knee in Friday’s preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles, and will require surgery, according to reports.

In the video, Wilson is seen avoiding Philadelphia’s pass rush. He scrambles out of the pocket over to the right side of the field, where he then attempts to juke out an Eagles defender. By doing so, he plants his right leg awkwardly into the ground and tweaks his knee badly.

According to an NFL insider at ESPN, Adam Schefter, Wilson suffered a torn meniscus in his right knee during the play and will need to undergo arthroscopic surgery to repair it. He reports that the injury will take two to four weeks to heal.

The good news for New York is that Wilson avoided a season-ending injury. The bad news is that it now appears he will miss the Jets’ September 11 season opener against the Baltimore Ravens at MetLife Stadium. (RELATED: REPORT: Zach Wilson Allegedly Had Relations With His Mom’s Best Friend, According To His Ex-Girlfriend Abbey Gile)

As their roster is presently constructed, Joe Flacco, Mike White, or Chris Streveler will be taking over starting quarterback duties until Wilson returns.