Jets Quarterback Zach Wilson Tears Right Knee, Will Undergo Surgery

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson injured his right knee in Friday’s preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles, and will require surgery, according to reports.

Zach Wilson goes down and is currently walking back to the locker room. Jets season already in shambles. pic.twitter.com/3VOc8su82Z — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) August 13, 2022

In the video, Wilson is seen avoiding Philadelphia’s pass rush. He scrambles out of the pocket over to the right side of the field, where he then attempts to juke out an Eagles defender. By doing so, he plants his right leg awkwardly into the ground and tweaks his knee badly.

According to an NFL insider at ESPN, Adam Schefter, Wilson suffered a torn meniscus in his right knee during the play and will need to undergo arthroscopic surgery to repair it. He reports that the injury will take two to four weeks to heal.

Jets’ QB Zach Wilson has a bone bruise and a meniscus tear and is expected to miss 2-4 weeks, as @BrianCoz also reported. Wilson will undergo arthroscopic surgery to address and correct the injury. Jets consider it fortunate news. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 13, 2022