‘I Don’t Know’: Schiff Can’t Explain Why DoJ Took So Long To Retrieve Documents From Trump

California Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff said on “Face The Nation” Sunday that he doesn’t know what changed to warrant the FBI’s raid on former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate.

Schiff’s statement came after host Margaret Brennan asked him why the Department of Justice waited so long retrieve potentially classified documents from Trump, referencing the FBI raid on the former president’s property on Monday, as seen in a clip on Twitter. “If there was that sensitive level of information being held, why did justice department officials wait 18 months after the end of the Trump presidency? What changed that made this immediate?” Brennan asked.

"I don't know. But if the Trump people represented that they provided all the classified or national security information and didn't, that's a serious problem," Schiff replied, "I can tell you, anyone in the intelligence community that had documents like that, marked 'Top Secret,' 'SCI,' in their residences after authorities went to them, they would be under serious investigation."

The former president has pushed for the “immediate release” of the documents related to the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago.