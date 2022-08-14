Anne Heche Organ Recipient Found, Life Support To End

Actress Anne Heche’s life support will end Sunday as an organ recipient has been identified.

Heche, 53, was seriously injured after she crashed her Mini Cooper into a residence in Los Angeles, causing the vehicle to burst into flames around her. Though it was initially reported that Heche had died on Thursday, she was reportedly kept alive by life support so her organs could be kept healthy and subsequently donated.

Sources confirmed that an organ recipient has been identified, and multiple organs will be donated from Heche’s remains, according to TMZ. Heche will be taken off life support early on Sunday afternoon, the sources noted, and then the procedure to retrieve and transplant her organs will begin.

Heche was legally declared brain dead on Friday, which is considered true death in California, TMZ continued. “It has long been her choice to donate her organs,” her representative said. (RELATED: Horrifying Footage Shows Small Plane Crash Into Truck Full Of People On California Highway Before Bursting Into Flames)