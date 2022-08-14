Anne Heche Organ Recipient Found, Life Support To End

Actress Anne Heche’s life support will end Sunday as an organ recipient has been identified.
Heche, 53, was seriously injured after she crashed her Mini Cooper into a residence in Los Angeles, causing the vehicle to burst into flames around her. Though it was initially reported that Heche had died on Thursday, she was reportedly kept alive by life support so her organs could be kept healthy and subsequently donated.
Sources confirmed that an organ recipient has been identified, and multiple organs will be donated from Heche’s remains, according to TMZ. Heche will be taken off life support early on Sunday afternoon, the sources noted, and then the procedure to retrieve and transplant her organs will begin.
Heche was legally declared brain dead on Friday, which is considered true death in California, TMZ continued. “It has long been her choice to donate her organs,” her representative said. (RELATED: Horrifying Footage Shows Small Plane Crash Into Truck Full Of People On California Highway Before Bursting Into Flames)
Previous reports suggested that Heche suffered a “significant pulmonary injury requiring mechanical ventilation and burns that require surgical intervention.” Heche was reportedly under the influence of cocaine and possibly fentanyl at the time of the crash, Los Angeles Police Department stated.
The LAPD ended their investigation into her car crash on Friday, according to News on 6. “Any information or records that have been requested prior to this turn of events will still be collected as they arrive as a matter of formalities and included in the overall case. When a person suspected of a crime expires, we do not present for filing consideration,” the department said, according to the outlet.