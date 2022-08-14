‘Off The Record, He’s Not Running Again’: Democrat Rep. Maloney Throws Cold Water On Biden’s 2024 Prospects

President Joe Biden is not running for reelection in 2024, according to a comment by Democrat New York Rep. Carolyn Maloney in an interview published Saturday with The New York Times editorial board.

“Off the record, he’s not running again,” Maloney said, apparently unaware her comments were on the record. “Not off the record. On the record,” editorial board member Jyoti Thottam interjected.

“On the record? No, he should not run again,” Maloney, who is running for reelection in New York’s 12th Congressional district replied. (RELATED: Here Are The Dems Refusing To Endorse A Biden Run In 2024)

This isn’t the first time Maloney was forced to answer whether Biden should or will run again. On August 2nd, during a Democratic primary debate Maloney said of Biden: “I don’t believe he’s running for reelection.”

She later walked it back in a CNN interview. “If he decides to run, I’m supporting him. I’m supporting him and I don’t have other comment,” Maloney said.