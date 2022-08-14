Actress Denise Dowse Dead At 64 After Battle With Serious Virus

“Beverly Hills 90210” and “Insecure” star Denise Dowse died at the age of 64 on Saturday after losing her battle with viral meningitis.

Dowse had been in a coma for a week prior to her death after the disease caused inflammation in the membranes around her brain and spinal cord, according to TMZ. She was best known for roles such as Vice Principal Yvonne Teasley on “Beverly Hills 90210” for more than a decade, the outlet noted.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Denise Dowse (@denisedowse)

She had over 100 credits in acting over the last 33 years, according to her IMDB page. She made a huge impact during the 1990s and early 2000s, appearing on hit shows like “The X-Files,” “Criminal Minds,” “Bones,” “House,” “Monk,” “Law and Order,” “Charmed,” “The Bernie Mac Show, “Moesha,” “Sister, Sister” “Gilmore Girls,” “Seinfeld,” “ER,” “Full House” and “Buffy the Vampire Slayer,” TMZ noted. (RELATED: Award-Winning Actor Dev Patel Stops Knife Fight)

“I want to take this moment to thank our friends and family for all of the love and prayers. It is with a very heavy heart that I inform everyone that my sister, Denise Dowse has gone forward to meet our family in eternal life,” her sister Tracey wrote in an Instagram post shared late on Saturday, “Denise Yvonne Dowse was the most amazing sister, a consummate, illustrious actress, mentor and director. She was my very best friend and final family member.”