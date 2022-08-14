Governing Elites Pushing To Slash Emissions Are Disconnected From Reality, Experts Say

Countries have adopted sweeping legislation in recent months to reduce emissions that could have a destructive effect on global agriculture amidst high inflation and food crises.

Governments are jumping on the net-zero emissions bandwagon in an ill-fated competition to do more on climate change, according to experts.

“Climate alarmism doesn’t take tradeoffs into consideration. If reduced greenhouse gas emissions mean less efficient food production or higher food prices, then to the alarmists, that’s perfectly fine,” Heritage Institute senior research fellow for environmental policy and regulation Daren Bakst told the DCNF.

Governments have adopted sweeping emissions-reduction legislation in recent months that could have devastating consequences on the agricultural sector, as elites’ ignorance of economic realities fuels a myopic pursuit of the climate agenda, according to experts.

Food insecurity brought on by the Russia-Ukraine conflict and natural disasters threatens millions, but governments are implementing carbon emissions-reduction policies in rapid succession that could slash agricultural production and push prices to record levels. Officials in both wealthy and developing countries are spiraling into a foolish race, however well-intentioned, to outdo one another on climate action, even if that means hurting farmers and ordinary consumers, according to agricultural and climate experts.

“The decision-makers are so far up the food chain, pardon the pun, that they are literally clueless about what it takes to produce food, including what inputs are needed and why; or how food is produced, harvested and distributed,” Indur Goklany, a senior adviser at the U.S. Department of Interior, told the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Leaders of the G7 wealthier democracies held an annual summit in June, where they reaffirmed their commitment to the 2015 Paris Climate Agreement, including a provision to meet net-zero emissions standards by 2050. They cited an “urgent” need to address the “climate crisis,” referencing the “adverse effects of climate change and environmental degradation on peace, stability, and security.”

“Willingness to hop on to the Net Zero train has derailed all other priorities,” Vijay Jayaraj, a research associate at the Co2 Coalition, told the DCNF.