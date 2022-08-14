Metallica Frontman Somehow Hid Divorce From Wife Of Almost 25 Years

Metallica frontman James Hetfield quietly filed for divorce from his wife of almost 25 years earlier this year.

Hetfield filed the documents earlier in the year in Colorado, somehow managing to keep the news out of the spotlight, sources informed TMZ. The couple were married in 1997 after dating for five years, the outlet continued.

The couple have remained in touch as they share three children together, two daughters named Cali, 24, Marcella, 20, and a son, Castor, 22, PageSix reported. Hetfield spoke of his wife in a 2017 interview with Joe Rogan, noting that she helped him get control of his issues with anger and alcohol, MetalHeadZone reported.

“Fear was a big motivator in that for me. Losing my family, that was the thing that scared me so much, that was the bottom I hit, that my family is going to go away because of my behaviors that I brought home from the road. I got kicked out of my house by my wife, I was living on my own somewhere, I did not want that,” Hetfield told the podcaster. (RELATED: Melinda Gates Opens Up About Divorce and Bill Gates Affair In Tell-All Interview)