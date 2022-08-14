EXCLUSIVE: Migrants Bused To DC Reveal How And Why They Came To The US

Migrants who arrived in Washington, D.C., spoke exclusively with the Daily Caller News Foundation about their dangerous trek to the U.S.

The migrants made it to the nation’s capital on buses Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey sent to send a message to the Biden administration about the influx of illegal border crossings.

“Because, like the Latinos say, the United States is the land of opportunity. If one is able to get to this country, here they help immigrants a lot and mostly to children, they lend us help economically, academically, a roof, a home to live,” one migrant from Venezuela told me. “And, in Venezuela, the situation is critical, there is nothing, we don’t have anything.”

WASHINGTON, D.C. — I arrived at Union Station at 5:30 a.m. and there were only a few people around, including a mother and her 12-year-old son from the Dominican Republic, who had crossed the border days before. The pair arrived in the nation’s capital on a bus Republican Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey sent from the border and I met them days later, when they were catching a Megabus to New York City.

The mother and her son were joined by another family that left Venezuela on May 17, when they set out for a dangerous trek through south and Central America. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Illegal Migrants Deny Being ‘Tricked’ Into Getting On Buses To DC, NYC)

“The way here is very dangerous, in the jungle you see a lot of dead people, people who drowned, children, other than that, on the train they already stole from us several times. In Honduras, they stole from us, in Mexico. We lived [through] several things that were hard that we don’t wish on anyone,” the father with the family from Venezuela told me.

Ducey’s busing effort began in May to send a message to the Biden administration about its border policies and the influx of migrants crossing the southern border. Over 1,800,000 migrants have crossed the southern border so far in fiscal year 2022, according to internal U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) numbers the DCNF exclusively obtained.

The Venezuelan family of five had no money and carried bags with food donations and clothes they had received from local nonprofits. They were hoping to get more aid in New York City.