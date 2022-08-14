MURDOCK: Dems’ Tax-And-Spend Circus Has Reached A New Level Of Absurdity — Ballooning The IRS

The U.S. House of Representatives voted Friday to pass the fraudulently titled Inflation Reduction Act (IRA). The $739 billion tax-and-spending bacchanal includes $80 billion to swell the Internal Revenue Service’s payroll from 93,654 to 180,506 – up 92.7%.

These 86,852 new IRS agents are a bit much, if Democrats want them to find billionaires, capsize them and shake them until the gold bars and stock certificates cascade from their pockets. Forbes counts 735 American billionaires. IRA would underwrite 118 IRS agents per billionaire. (RELATED: MURDOCK: Deflate Manchin And Schumer’s Inflation Reduction Act)

Don’t be shocked if IRS audits aim lower — much lower — as they already do.

The Government Accountability Office (GAO) reported in May that in Tax Year 2019, IRS audited 196,717 returns from earners between $1 and $25,000; 72,669 between $25,000 and $50,000; and 32,285 between $50,000 and $75,000. IRS audited 379,357 returns from filers with incomes below $1 million.

IRS that year also audited 205 returns whose only gains were from the Earned Income Tax Credit. Thus, IRA would underwrite brand-new IRS agents – enough to populate Newport Beach, California – to audit poor, working class and middle-income taxpayers.