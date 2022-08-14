MOORE: The American Dream … Is Still Alive

As a happy warrior who sees the glass half full, certainly these days it has become hard to feel optimistic about our country with the massive $30 trillion national debt, an out of control border, inflation roaming in the stratosphere and the “woke” policies on college campuses and in corporate board rooms. The incompetent and irresponsible leadership we see in Washington at both ends of Pennsylvania Avenue do not inspire confidence — but despair.

But I do believe our country was built on optimism for what opportunities would be to come. It was and is the American dream. So, I was profoundly encouraged to read Adam Brandon and David Sokol’s new book “America in Perspective,” which reminds us that America always prevails through divine providence and commitment to success and excellence. We do always soldier on through wars, corruption, depressions, natural disasters and wayward leadership. (RELATED: WOLF: America’s Future Is America First)

The authors recognize that amid the struggle for America’s national identity, we must harness the spirit of the founding fathers, who transformed a set of colonies suffering under British tyranny into the world’s foremost superpower.

Brandon and Sokol remind readers of two features of our national system that are responsible for America’s unique success. The embrace of meritocracy and opportunity for all that has inspired millions to pursue the American Dream. And the creation of a constitutional system that safeguards individual liberty has been equally critical in guaranteeing America’s prosperity.

Both of those bedrock principles are under assault today. That’s scary. Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez, a liberal member of Congress, actually disparages the idea that Americans can lift themselves “up from their bootstraps.” She says it is impossible.