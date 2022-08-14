Five Americans Among Those Shot By Palestinian Terrorist

A Palestinian terrorist shot eight people Sunday including five Americans traveling on a bus in Jerusalem.

A pregnant woman and a family of four were amongst those shot by a Palestinian terrorist in a parking lot near the Western Wall on Sunday, the New York Post reported. The gunman turned himself into the police after initially fleeing the scene, prompting a pursuit from Shin Bet and IDF, as well as a helicopter from the Israel Police aerial unit, CNN reported.

He was described as Palestinian but holds Israeli citizenship, the outlet noted. A spokesperson for Hamas praised the attack, calling it a “heroic operation” against “the arrogance of the occupation’s soldiers and extremist settlers,” The Washington Post reported.

Last night, a terrorist shot at a bus in Jerusalem wounding 8 people, including a pregnant 30 year old woman and a 60 year old man who are in critical care. We pray for their full recovery. This attack on Israel’s capital, a city sacred to all three religions, must be condemned. pic.twitter.com/1XAYZBVSe9 — Israel Foreign Ministry (@IsraelMFA) August 14, 2022

Seven of the eight individuals shot by the suspect were hospitalized, two in critical condition, the outlet continued. Another individual is currently in critical condition after being shot in the head and neck, and may also be an American citizen, the NY Post noted.