Here’s How The Biden Admin Is Quietly Expanding The Government’s Control Over Health Insurance

The Biden administration has touted that fewer Americans are uninsured than ever before, but it’s largely due to the fact that Biden’s policies are forcing states to keep ineligible residents on Medicaid.

The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) released a report at the beginning of August proclaiming that the national uninsured rate fell to 8%, the lowest number ever, in early 2022. Only about half of the four million people who gained coverage since 2022 enrolled in marketplace coverage, while Medicaid’s user base skyrocketed by 24 million people.

Slowly, slowly, your far-off government in Washington DC is taking control of all health care. More expensive. Less choice. More government control. https://t.co/9wpQP3hth0 — Keith Rothfus (@KeithRothfus) August 15, 2022

In theory, Medicaid enrollment shouldn’t be surging. The program is designed to provide health coverage to low-income Americans, and unemployment is at historically low levels. But a part of Biden’s Families First Coronavirus Relief Act is preventing states from removing ineligible residents from their Medicaid rolls.

The relief legislation requires states to keep any person who was enrolled in Medicaid as of March 18, 2020, or who enrolled since, enrolled in the program unless they move out of the state or volunteer themselves to be removed. In return, states receive a bump in matching funds for the program from the federal government.