Boston Children’s Hospital Updates Standards After Offering Sex Change Surgeries To Teens

A Boston-based hospital promoted a video series on YouTube of doctors describing reconstructive surgery that was once available to minors, according to since-deleted videos and web pages from the hospital.

Boston Children’s Hospital’s YouTube page includes a litany of videos that discuss reconstructive surgery, some of which were available to kids as young as 17. The videos discuss “top surgery” and “bottom surgery,” which are euphemisms for genital sex changes and double mastectomies. One video is titled, “What Does It Mean To Be Transgender?”

In a since-deleted video, Dr. Frances Grimstad talked about how to obtain a “gender affirming hysterectomy.”

“[Vaginoplasty surgeries are] very similar to most hysterectomies that occur,” Grimstad said. “Hysterectomy itself is the removal of the uterus, cervix, which is the opening of the uterus and the fallopian tubes which are attached to the sides of the uterus.”

Online commentators believed the surgery to be available to minors as the surgeries take place at a children’s hospital.