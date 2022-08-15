EXCLUSIVE: Prominent Conservative Groups Write Open Letter To Garland, Wray For ‘Politicizing’ DOJ Under Biden

Multiple conservative organizations penned an open letter Friday, sharply criticizing Department Of Justice (DOJ) Attorney General Merrick Garland and Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) director Christopher Wray for politicizing both agencies.

The letter, exclusively obtained by The Daily Caller, was signed by individuals representing organizations including the Conservative Partnership Institute, the Media Research Center, and the Leadership Institute. The contents of the letter called for the release of all documents related to the raid on President Trump’s home in Florida as well as the confiscation of Congressman Scott Perry’s cellphone, stating both actions “undermined the rule of law in America.”

“In overseeing these actions, you and FBI Director Christopher Wray have grossly failed in your mission to oversee an impartial and equal application of the law,” the letter reads.

The letter stipulated several other examples of what the organizations claimed pointed to a “politicized” DOJ and FBI, including labeling parents at school board meetings domestic terrorists, perpetuating the Russia collusion narrative about Trump and turning a blind eye to the crimes of Hunter Biden.

“Under your leadership and that of Mr. Wray, the DOJ and FBI have breached the public trust. This blatant politicization of the federal justice system is a dangerous escalation without precedent, and incompatible with the United States Constitution,” the letter said.

