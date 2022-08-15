EXCLUSIVE: Prominent Conservative Groups Write Open Letter To Garland, Wray For ‘Politicizing’ DOJ Under Biden

Multiple conservative organizations penned an open letter Friday, sharply criticizing Department Of Justice (DOJ) Attorney General Merrick Garland and Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) director Christopher Wray for politicizing both agencies.
The letter, exclusively obtained by The Daily Caller, was signed by individuals representing organizations including the Conservative Partnership Institute, the Media Research Center, and the Leadership Institute. The contents of the letter called for the release of all documents related to the raid on President Trump’s home in Florida as well as the confiscation of Congressman Scott Perry’s cellphone, stating both actions “undermined the rule of law in America.”
“In overseeing these actions, you and FBI Director Christopher Wray have grossly failed in your mission to oversee an impartial and equal application of the law,” the letter reads.
The letter stipulated several other examples of what the organizations claimed pointed to a “politicized” DOJ and FBI, including labeling parents at school board meetings domestic terrorists, perpetuating the Russia collusion narrative about Trump and turning a blind eye to the crimes of Hunter Biden.
“Under your leadership and that of Mr. Wray, the DOJ and FBI have breached the public trust. This blatant politicization of the federal justice system is a dangerous escalation without precedent, and incompatible with the United States Constitution,” the letter said.
Garland Open Letter by Sarah Weaver
“Accordingly, we, the undersigned hereby demand that you immediately make public all underlying information relied upon or referenced in both the warrants executed against former President Trump and Congressman Perry this week,” the letter concluded.
The FBI raided Trump’s home in Florida last week, in an apparent effort to retrieve classified documents the former president had allegedly taken with him when he left the White House. The FBI obtained 11 sets of classified documents from Trump’s house, according to documents obtained by the Daily Caller Friday.
Garland, in a press conference Thursday, announced that he had “personally approved” the decision to obtain a warrant. (RELATED: ‘I Don’t Know’: Schiff Can’t Explain Why DoJ Took So Long To Retrieve Documents From Trump)
The FBI seized Republican Rep. Scott Perry’s cell phone a day after the raid on Mar-a-Lago.
“DOJ chose this unnecessary and aggressive action instead of simply contacting my attorneys,” Perry told Fox News at the time.