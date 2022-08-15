‘Incendiary Rhetoric’: CNN Lambasts ‘MAGA Media’ For FBI Criticism

CNN host Brian Stelter and reporter Oliver Darcy attacked conservative media Sunday, claiming criticism of the Aug. 8 raid on Mar-a-Lago was “aiming to malign” the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

“It’s not criticism from the right,” Darcy said. “They’re not criticizing the FBI, they’re aiming to malign the FBI. They’re assaulting the character of the FBI. And I don’t think that the fervor on the right really has shined through in news coverage. It just feels like we are almost ignoring or just hoping that you can ignore some of the rhetoric from these MAGA media stars.” (RELATED: ‘Like Brian Stelter In Yoga Pants’: Greg Gutfeld Tears Into Media’s Trump Raid Talking Points)

Many conservatives and Republicans have been outspoken critics of the raid, when FBI agents executed a search warrant as part of an investigation into allegations surrounding classified material reportedly taken by former President Donald Trump and seized 11 classified documents.

WATCH: