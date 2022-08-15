Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, Who Pushed COVID-19 Vaccine Mandates For Military, Tests Positive—Again

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin tested positive for COVID-19 for the second time on Monday but is experiencing mild symptoms.

The vaccinated and boosted secretary said in a statement that his last contact with President Joe Biden, who tested positive for COVID-19 on July 21, occurred on July 29. Since then, he traveled to U.S. Africa Command headquarters in Stuttgart, Germany, and met with government leaders and U.S. troops in Latvia.

“I am experiencing mild symptoms, and will quarantine at home for the next five days in accordance with CDC guidelines. I will retain all authorities and plan to maintain my normal work schedule virtually from home,” said Austin.

Pentagon spokesperson Charlie Dietz told the Daily Caller News Foundation that contact tracing has begun and all close contacts of the secretary were notified.

“Now, as in January, my doctor told me that my fully vaccinated status, including two booster shots, is why my symptoms are less severe than would otherwise be the case. I will continue to consult closely with my doctor in the coming days,” Ausin said.