Federal Judge Says Lindsey Graham Has To Testify In 2020 Election Investigation

A federal judge ruled against a motion by Republican South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham’s to quash a subpoena compelling him to testify to a grand jury about former President Donald Trump’s attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis subpoenaed Graham in July 2022 as part of a grand jury investigation into a pressure campaign directed against Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger. Graham spoke with Raffensperger by phone twice shortly following the 2020 election.

“Though Senator Graham argues that he is exempt from testifying as a high–ranking government official, the Court finds that the District Attorney has shown extraordinary circumstances and a special need for Senator Graham’s testimony on issues relating to alleged attempts to influence or disrupt the lawful administration of Georgia’s 2022 elections,” Northern District of Georgia Judge Leigh Martin May wrote in a Monday ruling.

During the calls, Georgia state officials claimed that Graham asked Raffensperger how he could “throw out” absentee ballots and how many he could be able to discard. Graham added that he was specifically asking about signature matching requirements for mail-in votes.