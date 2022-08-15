‘Get To Know You’: Indiana Teacher Requires Students To Provide Pronouns, Personal Contact Information

An Indiana high school teacher required students to fill out a personal information form asking their pronouns and private contact information, according to documents obtained by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Margaret Hite, orchestra teacher at Carmel Clay High School in Carmel, Indiana, required students to fill out a “Get To Know You” questionnaire on the first day of school, Aug. 10, according to documents obtained by the DCNF. Students listed their preferred pronouns, whether their parents know about their gender identity and a personal email address, and could not move on to the next question unless they did so. (RELATED: Michigan Department Of Education Trains Teachers To Hide Students’ Names, Pronouns From Parents)

“This was not an optional survey and this is an intrusion of student privacy,” Paige Miller, chair of the Hamilton, Indiana, chapter of Moms For Liberty told the DCNF. “The questions about personal pronouns could have made the student reveal personal information that they weren’t ready to reveal or didn’t want to reveal to the school.”

The school uses Canvas, an online platform for K-12 schools to post course materials and communicate, and students have a Carmel school email in order for administration to have oversight, making asking a student’s personal information unnecessary, Miller told the DCNF.

“Probably one of the main things that stuck out was knowing that these teachers and students can communicate on two different platforms with oversight,” Miller told the DCNF. “There is no reason that a teacher should be requesting a student’s personal email account. Because we all know that’s not going to have any oversight. Not one good thing can come from a teacher that has a personal email account of a student.”