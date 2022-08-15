Here’s What We Know About Iran’s Ties To Rushdie’s Attempted Assassin

Iran’s leaders have denied direct involvement in the Aug. 12 assassination attempt on author Salman Rushdie, whose allegedly blasphemous 1988 novel prompted former Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini to call for his death.

The attacker, Hadi Matar, traveled to a pro-Iran region of Lebanon in 2018, where he may have had contact with Iranian paramilitary forces and became more religious.

“Iran has spent time and political capital to keep this issue alive over the years,” Behnam ben Taleblu, a senior fellow at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, told the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Iran bears some responsibility for the Aug. 12 stabbing of author Salman Rushdie, whose controversial novel in 1988 earned him death threats from the Iranian regime, by a Lebanese-American individual, an expert in Iranian security and politics told the Daily Caller News Foundation.

While there is no public evidence that 24-year-old Hadi Matar carried out direct orders from Iran in attempting to assassinate Rushdie, the attack bears fingerprints of involvement from a foreign intelligence service, a NATO counterterrorism official told Vice. Iran may have “guided” Matar into the decision to take action without explicitly mandating or supporting the operation.

“Iran has spent time and political capital to keep this issue alive over the years,” Behnam ben Taleblu, a senior fellow at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, told the DCNF.

Former Iranian Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini issued a fatwa, or religious edict, calling for Rushdie’s assassination in 1989 after he published his inflammatory novel, “The Satanic Verses,” that Iranian leaders deemed blasphemous. Soon after, the regime-supported 15th Khordad Foundation posted a bounty for Rushdie’s killing, bumping it up to $3.3 million in 2012.

Iran’s Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who came to power in 1989, confirmed in 2017 that the decree’s continuing validity in 2017, and again in 2019. “Imam Khomeini’s verdict regarding Salman Rushdie is based on divine verses and just like divine verses, it is solid and irrevocable,” he said, the Associated Press reported.