Police Say Man Who Allegedly Distributed Antisemitic Flyers Around Neighborhood Will Be Fined For Littering

The police department in Kenosha, Wisconsin, fined a 56-year-old man with fines totaling just over $4,300 for allegedly placing antisemitic flyers on vehicles, the Kenosha Police Department announced in a press release Friday.

The city issued 23 citations, each carrying a fine of $187, against the suspect Wednesday for littering, a violation of the Kenosha City ordinance 11.02U, the department’s press release said. The department classifies littering as “throw, place or deposit any paper, glass, bottle, cans” and other materials onto private property without the owner’s consent.

The department opened its investigation in Dec. 2021, after being notified several members of the community allegedly discovered the antisemitic flyers on their vehicle windshields, driveways and walkways.

Several in the community questioned whether the distribution of the flyers constituted a hate crime. Police, however, did not charge the suspect for the content on the flyers since his free speech right to state antisemitic rhetoric is protected under the First Amendment, the release said. (RELATED: Hundreds Of Anti-Semitic Flyers Found In Several Cities Throughout The Country)