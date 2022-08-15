Man Kills Mother With Hammer, Kills One And Injures 17 By Driving His Truck Through Crowd

A man was arrested and charged Sunday after confessing to driving his vehicle into a crowd in Pennsylvania and murdering his own mother the day before.
Adrian Oswaldo Sura Reyes, 24, was charged with two counts of criminal homicide after confessing to driving a vehicle into a crowd of people at a community fundraiser event in Columbia County, killing 50-year-old Rebecca Reese woman and injuring 17 others, according to the New York Post.
Pennsylvania state police were called to the Intoxicology Department bar in Berwick, Pennsylvania Saturday evening regarding a vehicle running into a crowd of people, according to a statement from Pennsylvania state police shared on Twitter. The event was for a fundraiser for the families of 10 people who died in a house fire that occurred earlier in the month, PA Homepage reported.
This is the man State Police say drove a car into the crowd of people at a fundraiser in Berwick for the victims of last Friday’s deadly fire in Nescopeck. He was later arrested at a home in Nescopeck where a woman was found dead. His name is being released shortly. pic.twitter.com/wgNk2gXgE8
Shortly after arriving, police received a call regarding a male suspect physically assaulting a female, according to the statement. Upon their arrival at the location, officers found the suspect’s mother, 56-year-old Rosa Reyes, deceased, NBC News reported.
Reyes had reportedly fought with his mother prior to driving into the crowd of people, the NY Post noted. While leaving the home, he initially passed by the crowd, but turned around and drove into the gathering, the outlet reported.
When he drove home, he saw his mother standing outside and proceeded to run into her with the front of his car, according to the NY Post. He then got out of the car, retrieved a hammer, and hit her in the head four or five times, killing her, the outlet noted. (RELATED: REPORT: Coroner Says He Cried, Couldn’t Eat For A Week In Most Heinous Crime He’s Ever Seen)
Reyes waved to reporters as he was transported by law enforcement and quietly said “hi,” as seen in a video shared on Twitter. He has been denied bail and is being held at the Columbia County Correctional Facility, PA Homepage noted.