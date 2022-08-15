Man Kills Mother With Hammer, Kills One And Injures 17 By Driving His Truck Through Crowd

A man was arrested and charged Sunday after confessing to driving his vehicle into a crowd in Pennsylvania and murdering his own mother the day before.

Adrian Oswaldo Sura Reyes, 24, was charged with two counts of criminal homicide after confessing to driving a vehicle into a crowd of people at a community fundraiser event in Columbia County, killing 50-year-old Rebecca Reese woman and injuring 17 others, according to the New York Post.

Pennsylvania state police were called to the Intoxicology Department bar in Berwick, Pennsylvania Saturday evening regarding a vehicle running into a crowd of people, according to a statement from Pennsylvania state police shared on Twitter. The event was for a fundraiser for the families of 10 people who died in a house fire that occurred earlier in the month, PA Homepage reported.

This is the man State Police say drove a car into the crowd of people at a fundraiser in Berwick for the victims of last Friday’s deadly fire in Nescopeck. He was later arrested at a home in Nescopeck where a woman was found dead. His name is being released shortly. pic.twitter.com/wgNk2gXgE8 — Chelsea Strub (@chelseastrub) August 14, 2022

Shortly after arriving, police received a call regarding a male suspect physically assaulting a female, according to the statement. Upon their arrival at the location, officers found the suspect’s mother, 56-year-old Rosa Reyes, deceased, NBC News reported.