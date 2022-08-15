Minneapolis Public Schools To Fire White Teachers First Thanks To Teachers Union

A contract between a Minneapolis public school district and teachers’ union calls for white teachers to be fired before minority teachers, according to the contract obtained by the Daily Caller.

On March 25, the Minneapolis Federation of Teachers and the Minneapolis Public Schools struck a deal to end a 14-day union strike. The deal included a bargaining agreement for various proposals, including one that fires educators based on their race, according to AlphaNews.

“Starting with the Spring 2023 Budget Tie-Out Cycle, if excessing a teacher who is a member of a population underrepresented among licensed teachers in the site, the District shall excess the next least senior teacher, who is not a member of an underrepresented population,” the contract reads.

REPORT: Minneapolis Public Schools confirms “white teachers” will be laid off before any “teacher of color.” Via @FrankelGarion: https://t.co/iMkiyQ7FG2 — Chalkboard Review (@ChalkboardRev) August 15, 2022

Minority teachers may also be “exempted from district-wide layoff[s] outside seniority order” and given priority reinstatement, according to the contract.