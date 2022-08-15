Former Trump Lawyer Rudy Giuliani Reportedly Target Of Election-Based Investigation In Georgia

Rudolph W. Giuliani, a former lawyer for Donald Trump, is reportedly the target of a Georgia-based criminal investigation into potential election interference, his lawyers said Monday according to The New York Times.

Giuliani’s lawyer, Robert Costello, noted in an interview that he’d just been made aware of the news by prosecutors, the Times reported. Giuliani has not yet been notified of anything, a person close to the former mayor told The Daily Caller.

The former New York City mayor is potentially facing criminal charges, Special prosecutor Nathan Wade told Costello, according to PBS. (RELATED: Federal Judge Says Lindsey Graham Has To Testify In 2020 Election Investigation)

The investigation, led by Fulton County District Attorney Fani T. Willis, centers on efforts made by former president Trump and his allies to refute the Georgia’s results during the 2020 presidential election.

Prosecutors focused in on Giuliani earlier this summer, probing “witnesses before a special grand jury” regarding the former Trump lawyer’s 2020 “appearances before state legislative panels,” The Times reported. The person close to Giuliani said that the former New York City mayor “defended the people of Georgia who swore in affidavits that there was fraud.”