Steve Doocy: Trump Should Call For ‘End To Violent’ Rhetoric Against FBI

“Fox & Friends” co-host Steve Doocy said Monday that former President Donald Trump should call for the “end to violent” rhetoric against the FBI in the wake of the raid at Mar-a-Lago.
Doocy and his fellow co-hosts were discussing the raid and the possible documents that authorities obtained when executing the search warrant.
The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) released a bulletin warning of increased threats following the raid, according to Fox News.
The bulletin warns of “violent threats” against law enforcement and other government personnel, as well as a threat to “place a so-called Dirty Bomb in front of FBI headquarters,” the bulletin reportedly warns.
Doocy said it’s time to call for an end to the rhetoric amid heightened concerns of violence.
“We just know right now given the fact that there is the suggestion there’s a lot of online, very specific threats, very specific agents of the FBI and whatnot, it would be great for everybody to tamp down the rhetoric against the FBI,” Doocy said. “The FBI simply was doing what the DOJ asked them to do. The attorney general is the boss of the guy to all the people at the FBI.”
Doocy then suggested Trump should call “for an end to the violent rhetoric against federal law enforcement. And in particular, the FBI that was just doing their job.”
“But as Trey Gowdy pointed out last night, for you to look at the situation and think Democrats and Republicans have been treated the same over the last few years you have to be looking at a different situation,” co-host Brian Kilmeade said.
“If you want to personify that search, look at the attorney general of the United States, Merrick Garland is the one who has staked his entire reputation on it. If there is not something really big there, he’s done,” Doocy continued. (RELATED: ‘They Should Release That Affidavit’: Law Professor Slams DOJ After Seizure Of Documents)
Garland revealed Thursday he personally approved the raid on Mar-a-Lago.
In the days following the raid, The Washington Post reported that Trump allegedly took nuclear documents from the White House.