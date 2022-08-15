Steve Doocy: Trump Should Call For ‘End To Violent’ Rhetoric Against FBI

“Fox & Friends” co-host Steve Doocy said Monday that former President Donald Trump should call for the “end to violent” rhetoric against the FBI in the wake of the raid at Mar-a-Lago.

Doocy and his fellow co-hosts were discussing the raid and the possible documents that authorities obtained when executing the search warrant.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) released a bulletin warning of increased threats following the raid, according to Fox News.

The bulletin warns of “violent threats” against law enforcement and other government personnel, as well as a threat to “place a so-called Dirty Bomb in front of FBI headquarters,” the bulletin reportedly warns.

Doocy said it’s time to call for an end to the rhetoric amid heightened concerns of violence.