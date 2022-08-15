Luxury Times Square Hotel Row NYC To House Hundreds Of Migrant Families

New York City Mayor Eric Adams plans to use Row NYC, formerly known as Milford Plaza, as shelter for hundreds of migrant families, sources tell the New York Post.

The plan was fast-tracked after the first bus of illegal migrants arrived in New York City at the beginning of August, according to the outlet. Republican Texas Gov. In April, Abbott began busing migrants to Washington, D.C. in response to record border crossings along the southern border.

“In addition to Washington, D.C., New York City is the ideal destination for these migrants, who can receive the abundance of city services and housing that Mayor Eric Adams has boasted about within the sanctuary city,” Abbott said in a Aug. 5 press release. (RELATED: Eric Adams Threatens To Send Busloads Of New Yorkers To Texas)

EXCLUSIVE: NYC’s former ‘Lullabuy of Broadway’ hotel being turned into migrant shelter: sources https://t.co/SczT33D05m pic.twitter.com/twGAOsb9z7 — New York Post (@nypost) August 15, 2022

The Department of Homeless Services (DHS) is opening the shelter on one of the floors of the hotel. “In a month or two, we’re about to open up for [the city Department of Homeless Services], for homeless,” a hotel staffer told the New York Post. “They’re working on an agreement, a contract.”