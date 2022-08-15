‘Third World’: Trump Claims FBI Seized Passports In Mar-A-Lago Raid

Former President Donald Trump announced Monday that agents with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) allegedly seized three of his passports in the Mar-a-Lago raid.

In a Truth Social post, Trump alleged that the FBI took one expired and two current passports in the raid. He accused the agency of imposing an “assault on a political opponent.”

“Wow! In the raid by the FBI of Mar-a-Lago, they stole my three Passports (one expired), along with everything else. This is an assault on a political opponent at a level never seen before in our Country,” the former president said. “Third World!”

Two documents released Friday found 11 sets of classified documents were seized by the FBI in the Aug. 8 raid. The agents retrieved four sets of top secret documents, three sets of secret documents and three more of confidential material, according to the receipt for property signed by Trump’s attorney, Christina Bobb. Among the materials taken by the FBI were 20 boxes filled with binders of photographs, a handwritten note, an executive grant of clemency for Roger Stone and information about the President of France. (RELATED: ‘Very Dangerous Position’: Trump Warns ‘Terrible Things Are Going To Happen’ In First Interview Following The Raid)