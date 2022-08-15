‘Third World’: Trump Claims FBI Seized Passports In Mar-A-Lago Raid

Former President Donald Trump announced Monday that agents with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) allegedly seized three of his passports in the Mar-a-Lago raid.
In a Truth Social post, Trump alleged that the FBI took one expired and two current passports in the raid. He accused the agency of imposing an “assault on a political opponent.”
“Wow! In the raid by the FBI of Mar-a-Lago, they stole my three Passports (one expired), along with everything else. This is an assault on a political opponent at a level never seen before in our Country,” the former president said. “Third World!”
Two documents released Friday found 11 sets of classified documents were seized by the FBI in the Aug. 8 raid. The agents retrieved four sets of top secret documents, three sets of secret documents and three more of confidential material, according to the receipt for property signed by Trump’s attorney, Christina Bobb. Among the materials taken by the FBI were 20 boxes filled with binders of photographs, a handwritten note, an executive grant of clemency for Roger Stone and information about the President of France. (RELATED: ‘Very Dangerous Position’: Trump Warns ‘Terrible Things Are Going To Happen’ In First Interview Following The Raid)
The search warrant, signed by U.S. Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart, allowed the agents to search “the 45 office” and “all storage rooms and all other rooms and or areas within the premises used or available to be used by FPOTUS and his staff.”
Trump said Friday that all of the materials seized by the FBI were declassified and in “secured storage.” He previously accused the FBI of engaging in “prosecutorial misconduct” for political purposes.”Number one, it was all declassified. Number two, they didn’t need to ‘seize’ anything,” Trump said. “They could have had it anytime they wanted without playing politics and breaking into Mar-a-Lago. It was in secured storage, with an additional lock put on as per their request.”
The agency discovered that the obtained boxes labeled A-14, A-26, A-43, A-13 and A-33 contained material under attorney-client privilege, which guarantees that all communication between an attorney and their client remains confidential, Fox News reported Saturday.
The Justice Department denied a request by Trump’s legal counsel to have a third party review the documents, the outlet noted.
The former president and his attorneys claim to have cooperated fully with the FBI and the Department of Justice (DOJ) in their requests for specific documents held at Mar-a-Lago. In a statement Thursday, the former president said he would have handed them any document they had asked for.
The FBI did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller’s request for comment.