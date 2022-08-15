Let’s Be Totally Honest: The ‘Most Spectacular’ UFO Photo Ever Is Probably Fake

A photograph circulating online of a UFO reportedly seen in Scotland in August 1990 is probably fake, but the stories surrounding it are fascinating and fun.

The story begins with two men hiking somewhere in the Scottish countryside near the town of Calvine when they saw a massive, diamond-shaped UFO hovering around above them, according to The Breakfast Club. The men apparently hid in nearby shrubs as they watched Royal Air Force fighter jets flying around, one of which circled back to inspect the alien craft, the outlet continued.

The men took six photographs of the craft before it disappeared, according to the Breakfast Club. The men apparently took those photographs to a Scottish news outlet and the paper sent the images to the Ministry of Defense (MoD), but the photos, and the men, magically disappeared, the outlet claimed.

“Two possibilities exist: either we are alone in the Universe or we are not. Both are equally terrifying.” – Arthur C. Clarke Thank you retired RAF Officer Craig Lindsay, for your service and your bravery, what you kept safely archived for over “32” years made history today.🙏🏻🛸 https://t.co/S5Hbhmpqck pic.twitter.com/YpeD6Cqyga — DistantMemories1996 (@DistantMemory96) August 12, 2022

However, one photo recently surfaced with an MoD insider calling it “the most spectacular UFO picture ever taken” and “the Holy Grail in terms of hard evidence that these things really exist,” according to Mail Plus, who published the image.