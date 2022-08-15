Watch Restaurant Owner Chase, Tackle Suspect Who Sucker Punched Old Man

A California restaurant owner chased after a suspect who sucker punched an old man before tackling him to the ground in dramatic video footage.

Video footage taken earlier this month shows an elderly man being punched in the face while sitting at a table outside Rafallo’s Pizza at the intersection of La Brea and Hollywood, according to CBS News. The suspect robbed the victim’s phone and wallet, but was chased by business owner Tim Ratcliff, who eventually tackled the suspect into the street, Fox LA reported.

“I took him down and just waited there until the police arrived,” Ratcliff said, according to Fox LA. Ratcliff said that he held down the suspect for approximately nine minutes before police arrived.

“I was not gonna lie, the adrenaline was a lot at that point, and afterwards it was exhausting it felt like I had worked out the next day for quite a bit,” Ratcliff added.