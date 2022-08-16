The Conclusion Of ‘Better Call Saul’ Proves It’s The Best Television Series Of All Time

“Better Call Saul” has concluded, bringing an end to the best television series of all time. If you haven’t watched the final episode yet, stop reading now. This review is going to be rife with spoilers.

There was only one of three ways “Better Call Saul” could have ended for Jimmy “Saul Goodman” McGill: death, freedom, or inside a federal corrections facility. Walter White (Bryan Cranston) caught his death at the conclusion of “Breaking Bad,” the show that introduced us to “Better Call Saul.” Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul) claimed his freedom once and for all in “El Camino.”

That left Saul, the most complex character crafted within the universe imagined by Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould, to end his journey in heartbreaking black and white behind the fence of ADX Montrose as Kim Wexler (Rhea Seehorn), the love of his life, walked away. In those last few moments, the lit cigarette, the words left unspoken in favor of fleeting glances, proved that despite the gangsters, the money, the scams, the courtrooms, the chaos and the characters around them, “Better Call Saul” was never a prequel at all. It was a love story.

Kim and Jimmy were a modern-day Romeo and Juliet meets Sid and Nancy. Kim kept Saul at bay, maintaining the best parts of Jimmy for as long as she could. Even in that courtroom, saying nothing, she managed to bring what little parts of Jimmy were left back into the light.

Saul really didn’t come to fruition until the events of the epic mid-season finale earlier this year, and like so much of the art of Gilligan and Gould, it went unsaid in everything but action. Had Howard Hamlin (Patrick Fabian) not hit the hardwood of Jimmy and Kim’s apartment, Kim never would have left, and we may never have met Saul Goodman.