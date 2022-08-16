‘That’s A Racist Term’: Black Mom Called ‘Token’ By School Board Member Plans To Sue

A black conservative mom called a “token person” by a Florida school board member plans to take legal action, according to documents obtained by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Elizabeth Andersen, a Duval County School Board member, called Tia Bess, a black woman and member of Moms For Liberty, a group that advocates for parental rights in education, a “token person” when referring to how the group promotes Bess and her disabled son, according to a clip of the now-deleted April 2022 video. Bess and her attorney, Nicholas Whitney, sent an Aug. 14 letter to Andersen requesting an apology and now plan to sue Andersen, according to documents obtained by the DCNF. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Education Dept. To Investigate South Carolina Middle School Over Minority-Only Coping Sessions)

The video shows Andersen speaking to the Beaches Activist Movement, a local progressive group, about different members of Moms For Liberty. The video was recently brought to the attention of Bess and Moms For Liberty.

“So we have Quisha King, April Carney is my opponent, Tia Bess … has a child with special needs and they often will sort of parade her out as a token person because everyone is doing harmful things to children with special needs and that’s to push that agenda,” Andersen said in the video.

Bess and her attorney gave Andersen until 12 p.m. on Aug. 16 to issue an apology, the letter obtained by the DCNF stated. Andersen did not apologize and Bess now plans to file a lawsuit against Andersen, Bess told the DCNF.