British Royal Airforce Disputes Report That It Halted Hiring White People In Attempt To Meet Diversity Quota

The British Royal Air Force (RAF) disputed claims that the branch halted job offers to white males in favor of women and ethnic minorities to meet “impossible” diversity quotas, SkyNews reported Tuesday.

“As with the Royal Navy and British Army, we are doing everything we can to encourage recruiting from under-represented groups and ensure we have a diverse workforce,” an RAF spokesperson told the outlet. “There is no pause in Royal Air Force recruitment and no new policy with regards to meeting in-year recruitment requirements.”

Despite denying these allegations, the RAF’s female head of recruitment resigned in protest of the “effective pause” on white candidates, stating that the change sabotages the RAF’s fighting power, according to the report.

Military personnel reportedly further criticized the refuted move, accusing the head of the RAF, Air Chief Marshal Sir Mike Wigston, of strengthening diversity and inclusion at the potential expense of British sovereignty.

“That the Ministry of Defence would allow Britain’s security to potentially be put at risk by a drive for so-called ‘diversity’ is not only disgraceful, it is dangerous,” a spokesperson for Conservative British Member of Parliament Rishi Sunak told the outlet.