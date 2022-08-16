Epstein-Linked Judge To Rule Thursday About Unsealing Search Affidavit

U.S. Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart scheduled an in-person hearing for Thursday regarding the unsealing of the search warrant affidavit, according to multiple reports.
Reinhart will hold the hearing on Aug. 18 in the West Palm Beach Division, according to Fox News. The judge will opine whether the Department of Justice (DOJ) must unseal the search warrant materials, which likely include the search warrant affidavit. The DOJ is expected to argue to keep the document sealed, the New York Post reported. (RELATED: Garland Is A ‘Lamb’ About To Be ‘Slaughtered’ By Trump, John Bolton Says)
NEW: Magistrate Judge Reinhart has ordered an in-person hearing on whether to unseal the Mar-a-Lago search warrant affidavit. It will be held Thursday at 1.00 pm in Palm Beach. pic.twitter.com/d7td92tUcJ
— Andrew Feinberg (@AndrewFeinberg) August 16, 2022
The DOJ adamantly opposes the release of the search warrant affidavit, which would include testimony from federal agents justifying the raid and information about witnesses. Assistant U.S. Attorney Juan Antonio Gonzalez argued making the affidavit public would risk “the integrity of an ongoing law enforcement investigation that implicates national security.”
“The affidavit would serve as a roadmap to the government’s ongoing investigation, providing specific details about its direction and likely course, in a manner that is highly likely to compromise future investigative steps. In addition, information about witnesses is particularly sensitive given the high-profile nature of this matter and the risk that the revelation of witness identities would impact their willingness to cooperate with the investigation,” Gonzalez wrote.
Attorney General Merrick Garland, who personally approved the raid, said at a press conference recently that FBI agents could be subject to increased threats as a result of the search.
A bipartisan group of lawmakers has requested the DOJ provide updates detailing the process of the search, which documents the FBI found, and how their release would impact national security.
Reinhart signed off on the search warrant that allowed the FBI to raid Mar-a-Lago. Reinhart, however, has ties to disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein, the Miami Herald reported. Reinhart quit his job as a U.S. attorney in 2008 and went to work for Epstein, according to the report. Reinhart was in private practice for 10 years before becoming a federal magistrate in 2018.