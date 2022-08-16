Famous Couple Eric and Eliza Roberts Come Face-To-Face With An Intruder At Their Home

Famous married actors Eric and Eliza Roberts came face-to-face with an intruder at their front door, Friday night.

Eliza was dropped off at her San Fernando Valley home by her daughter around 9 p.m., according to TMZ. By the time the actress had made her way to the front door, her husband Eric had stepped out and found himself facing an intruder. “I know you,” the intruder said, before Eric sternly told him to leave.

The incident unfolded shortly after Eliza exited the vehicle at the curb near her home and said goodbye to her daughter. She walked toward her security gate and proceeded to enter the code. As the gate opened, Eliza proceeded to walk up her driveway toward the front door. It was at this time that Eric found himself face to face with the stranger standing just a few feet from the front door, according to TMZ. (RELATED: REPORT: Police Arrest Trespasser On Drake’s Property)

The man likely recognized Eric but didn’t provide an answer when asked why he was there. When Eric told him to leave, the unidentified man walked back down the driveway, according to TMZ. Eric and Eliza went inside and contacted local authorities, fearing the individual may still be on their property. By the time police arrived, the intruder was nowhere to be found.