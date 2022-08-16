FBI Rules Trigger Must Have Been Pulled On ‘Rust’ Set, Contradicting Alec Baldwin’s Claims

The FBI has revealed forensic test results that show the gun that killed Halyna Hutchins on the set of “Rust” could not have been fired without someone pulling the trigger, according to ABC News.

The revolver in question was evaluated and an FBI forensic report revealed the gun “could not be made to fire without a pull of the trigger while the working internal components were intact and functional,” according to ABC News. Alec Baldwin has maintained his innocence in the fatal New Mexico shooting, insisting that he did not pull the trigger. “I would never point a gun at anyone and pull the trigger on them, never,” Baldwin said during his December interview with ABC News.

Baldwin’s attorney, Luke Nikas, responded to the developments saying he believes the report is being “misconstrued” and that the gun was in “poor condition” according to a statement given to ABC News. “The gun fired in testing only one time — without having to pull the trigger — when the hammer was pulled back and the gun broke in two different places. The FBI was unable to fire the gun in any prior test, even when pulling the trigger,” Nikas argued. (RELATED: New Police Bodycam Video Shows Alec Baldwin’s Reaction Moments After Halyna Hutchins Was Shot)

