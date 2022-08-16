Iran Responds To The EU’s Final Offer Nuclear Deal — With Caveats

Iran submitted an eleventh-hour response to the European Union’s nuclear deal proposal, which the EU and U.S. have stated will not be subject to further changes Tuesday morning, minutes after the deadline.

It outlined several issues for further discussion, including guaranteed economic benefits should a future U.S. administration pull out of the deal like former President Donald Trump did in 2018.

No real solution has been put forth,” a U.S. diplomat told CNN, but neither side has declared the deal failed.

Iran has at least one disagreement with the final text of a pared-down nuclear agreement, sending its official response to Vienna minutes after the EU-imposed deadline Monday.

The U.S. believed negotiations on a deal exchanging sanctions relief for temporary caps on Iran’s nuclear program had reached the limit of what could be decided, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said in a briefing Monday, the EU’s requested date for a response from both parties. However, Iran’s response to what the EU has called a final offer reportedly contains reservations about sanctions relief and guaranteed economic benefits, Politico reported.

Iran’s refusal to deliver a hard response is intended to keep “the Biden administration bending over backward trying to offer more and more concessions,” Richard Goldberg, Vandenberg Coalition Advisory Board member and former National Security Council adviser, told the Daily Caller News Foundation.

The primary holdup to agreement on the nuclear deal is Iran’s requirement for permanent guarantees on economic compensation should a future U.S. president withdraw from the agreement, a U.S. diplomat told CNN. Former President Barack Obama signed the original Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) in 2015, but former President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew from the agreement and reimposed severe sanctions on Iran.

No real solution has been put forth,” the diplomat told CNN.