Joe Rogan Accuses FBI Of Raiding Mar-A-Lago To ‘Knock’ Trump Out Of 2024 Election

Joe Rogan accused the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Tuesday of raiding Mar-a-Lago to “knock” former President Donald Trump out of the 2024 presidential election.

In the aftermath of the raid, Rogan questioned whether the former president truly committed a crime and suspected the raid was done in an attempt to prevent Trump from running for re-election. The FBI retrieved eleven sets of classified material after raiding Trump’s Florida residence on August 8.

“Is he actually in trouble? Because I think the goal was to knock him out of the 2024 election by trying him for crimes,” Rogan told Babylon Bee CEO Seth Dillon. “What did he do?”

Dillon additionally questioned whether the raid is truly about information that he should not have had, then suggesting that the agency could have requested that the material be handed over to them. Rogan argued there is a real legal argument to be made, but suggested there is unfair treatment in regards to dealing with classified information from Trump versus former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton.

WATCH: