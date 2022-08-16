Joe Rogan Accuses FBI Of Raiding Mar-A-Lago To ‘Knock’ Trump Out Of 2024 Election

Joe Rogan accused the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Tuesday of raiding Mar-a-Lago to “knock” former President Donald Trump out of the 2024 presidential election.
In the aftermath of the raid, Rogan questioned whether the former president truly committed a crime and suspected the raid was done in an attempt to prevent Trump from running for re-election. The FBI retrieved eleven sets of classified material after raiding Trump’s Florida residence on August 8.
“Is he actually in trouble? Because I think the goal was to knock him out of the 2024 election by trying him for crimes,” Rogan told Babylon Bee CEO Seth Dillon. “What did he do?”
Dillon additionally questioned whether the raid is truly about information that he should not have had, then suggesting that the agency could have requested that the material be handed over to them. Rogan argued there is a real legal argument to be made, but suggested there is unfair treatment in regards to dealing with classified information from Trump versus former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton.
WATCH:
“I think the problem is having it,” Rogan added. “Because if you have it in an unsecured location, meaning unsecured in terms of [the] government’s protection, it’s not locked up in Archives, it’s not in a place that’s very difficult to access. You have control, personally, over the access to something that’s top secret. If that’s the case, then that’s a problem because that safe could be open, people can get in there. People can get in with the code, they can copy it, they can send it to China.”
“But do you think that’s a genuine concern or would they want to find something, anything, they can use to prevent him from running again?” Dillon asked. (RELATED: ‘Third World’: Trump Says FBI Seized Passports In Mar-A-Lago Raid)
“I think both things are valid,” Rogan said. “I think if they’re just doing that they’re using the FBI in a way that they would never use it against Hillary Clinton, then they’re going after him in a way they would never go after Ghislaine Maxwell’s client list, then we have a real conversation.”
The “Joe Rogan Experience” host said one needs to be “held accountable” for withholding classified information. Dillon pointed to the alleged “double standard” of the FBI’s handling of Trump versus Clinton or Hunter Biden.
“If it was Hillary Clinton’s home, they would have no interest of what was in her safe,” Dillon said.
“Because she’ll kill them,” Rogan joked. “I see what you’re saying. I see both sides, though. I see the side that if you’re an anti-Trump person and you find out that he’s doing something that’s against the law, I don’t know the specifics of the Hillary Clinton email thing in term of what those files were, but if they’re the same classification, you can make the argument they were more vulnerable because they were on a regular laptop.”
The released search warrant and receipt for property revealed that the FBI obtained four sets of top secret documents, three sets of secret documents and three more sets of confidential material. The material seized by the agents included 20 boxes filled with binders of photographs, information about the President of France, a handwritten note and an executive grant of clemency for Roger Stone.
Trump said in a statement that all the documents found in his home were “declassified” and in a “secured location.” The former president’s attorney certified in a June letter that there was no classified information inside Mar-a-Lago.
The agency discovered that the obtained boxes labeled A-14, A-26, A-43, A-13 and A-33 contained material under attorney-client privilege, which guarantees that all communication between an attorney and their client remains confidential, Fox News reported Saturday.
The warrant, signed by U.S. Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart, allowed the agents to search “the 45 office” and “all storage rooms and all other rooms and or areas within the premises used or available to be used by POTUS and his staff.”