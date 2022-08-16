Louisiana Loses Its Last Three Abortion Clinics, Staff Say

The last three remaining abortion clinics in Louisiana are relocating to other states after the state’s Supreme Court upheld a near-total ban on abortion Friday, according to staff at the affected clinics.

The Louisiana Supreme Court denied an appeal by plaintiffs that attempted to block the state’s abortion ban, according to ABC News. The three remaining clinics—Hope Medical Group for Women, Women’s Health Care Center and Delta Clinic—are reportedly in the process of relocating to states that allow the procedure, WWNO reported citing staff at the three clinics.

It has not been confirmed where the clinics are relocating to, though Independent reporter Lorena O’Neill reported Tuesday that two clinics are “finalizing agreements” in two states.

I’ve been getting asked where the Louisiana abortion clinics are relocating to and so far they haven’t announced. A rep for the NOLA and BR clinics said they are finalizing agreements in 2 other states. pic.twitter.com/wyIg7lFdIG — Lorena O’Neil (@lorenaoneil) August 16, 2022

The Hope Medical Group for Women and Medical Students for Choice filed a petition to challenge the state’s trigger ban shortly after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June. Orleans Parish Civil District Judge Robin Giarrusso issued a temporary restraining order June 27, blocking the enforcement of the ban.