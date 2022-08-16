Martha Stewart Clears Up Pete Davidson Dating Rumors

A photograph of Martha Stewart with Pete Davidson was enough to generate a fabulously funny meme and a sensationalized rumor that suggested the 81-year-old may be Davidson’s next girlfriend.

Pete Davidson is proving to be a real hit with the ladies these days. Many fans were stunned to discover that he was dating Kim Kardashian when that relationship first began. They were equally stunned to see a photograph of Kardashian, Davidson and Martha Stewart together, with Davidson in the middle of both ladies and Stewart clutching Davidson’s hand with a funny, grinning look on her face. She has finally addressed the matter by saying, “Pete Davidson is like the son I never had,” according to Daily Mail.

The photograph taken at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner in April showed Stewart looking seemingly smitten by Davidson as she stood with both her hands wrapped around his.

The internet couldn’t get enough of the images, and it began circulating on social media with the tagline, “We should’ve seen this coming,” which was written by a fan. (RELATED: REPORT: Kim Kardashian And Pete Davidson Call It Quits On Their Romance)