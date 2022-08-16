PRICE: Here’s How The Inflation Reduction Act Breaks The Prescription Drug Pipeline

Editor’s note: This article has been updated.

Price controls never work, yet government officials find them irresistible. They ignore mountains of evidence about their consequences, so they can tell their constituents they are making things more affordable.

The newest edition in this ongoing saga is the prescription drug price control provision in the Inflation Reduction Act, which President Biden signed into law on Tuesday. The legislation allows the government for the first time to fix prices on some prescription drugs in Medicare. This price-setting measure will lead to fewer treatments and potentially even higher healthcare costs.

The economic law of unintended consequences states that whenever governments disrupt natural market forces, negative results ensue. You can’t dam a river without generating spillover and impacting habitats downstream. Price controls, no matter the industry — from energy to real estate to prescription drugs, scare away needed investments and ultimately hurt consumers.

For instance, rent control reduces affordable housing options — the exact opposite of its goal — by chilling developer investment and disincentivizing people from renting out their extra space. Capital is flighty and demands a return.