‘Power And Privilege’: South Dakota Education Department Discovers CRT Integrated Into Curriculum

The South Dakota Department of Education (SDOE) found instances of Critical Race Theory (CRT) in the departments’ guidance, training and academic standards, according to the Aug. 15 report.

The report was released in accordance with South Dakota Republican Gov. Kristi Noem’s April 5 executive order which outlawed the teaching of CRT, which “compels students to view the world through a purely racial lens,” in colleges and K-12 institutions. The SDOE found their state academic standards asked about “power and privilege” and promoted “civic engagement activity.” (RELATED: Michigan Department Of Education Trains Teachers To Hide Students’ Names, Pronouns From Parents)

“We are proactively removing Critical Race Theory before it has any opportunity to take hold in our schools,” Noem said in a press release. “We are taking action to promote America’s true and honest history, including the history and culture of our Native American tribes, without any influence of Critical Race Theory or other divisive concepts.”

The state’s K-12 academic standards for Introduction to Law and Public Safety II, a technical education course, asks students to “analyze differences in power and privilege related to people of culturally diverse backgrounds, beliefs and practices,” according to the report. Students in the class also have to look at issues of “cultural assimilation and cultural preservation among ethic and racial groups” that occur in the state and country.

“Out of the thousands of items reviewed, a very small number were deemed to be out of alignment with Governor Noem’s executive order,” Tiffany Sanderson, Secretary of the Department of Education, said in a press release. “The department is taking action to modify or discontinue those items. I am proud of the department’s work, and we will continue working to ensure that South Dakota students have the opportunity to receive a robust and honest social studies education.”